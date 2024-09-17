Darville announced new Mental Health Act will be implemented ‘very shortly’

By Keile Campbell

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said yesterday he is concerned about the state of mental health in The Bahamas following a number of reports of attempted suicides.

His comment followed police reports of a 14-year-old girl attempting suicide on Sunday, a day after a 24-year-old woman tried to jump from the Sir Sydney Poitier Bridge.

With about 400 attempted suicides reported annually, Dr Darville emphasised the importance of addressing mental health and noted the government has introduced the new Mental Health Act to tackle the issue.

“This is the reason why we brought the new Mental Health Act. I’m pleased to report that the Act should be into force very shortly, and this will create the environment for us to do better mental health services throughout the country,” he said yesterday.

Dr Darville also called for legislative reform to better protect people struggling with mental health, emphasising the need for compassionate care rather than criminalisation.

“When we look at the penal code, we’ll also see that attempted suicide is a criminal act, and all of these things need to be adjusted so that we can do a better job with mental health support,” he said.

While outlining the mental health challenges faced by the country, Dr Darville said mental health conditions in The Bahamas range from anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to severe mental illnesses such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

He said such issues should be taken seriously and addressed the ongoing stigma surrounding mental illness in The Bahamas.

“We are now beginning to put in place at the community level, the clinics, so that individuals who suffer from mental health conditions can access these services,” Dr Darville explained.

He acknowledged a deficiency in psychological support, adding that the ministry is partnering with private sector groups to better meet the country’s mental health needs.

Dr Darville also said Alzheimer’s disease significantly affects the elderly population.

“I know my mother suffered from severe Alzheimer’s, and I know exactly the kind of support that is necessary to provide care for someone who has that condition,” he said.

Dr Darville noted his ministry is actively exploring ways to enhance services for elderly patients suffering from Alzheimer’s.

“We also need to expand services for the elderly by improving secondary healthcare facilities that will be able to provide these services and reduce the cost and the burden of patients presenting to our tertiary healthcare facilities with Alzheimer’s,” he said.