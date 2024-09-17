Healthcare Administrators Conclave held at Breezes Resort

HEALTHCARE administrators from across the country gathered for the opening of the Health Administrators Conclave at Breezes Resort yesterday, where key government officials outlined an ambitious plan to overhaul and modernize the healthcare system in The Bahamas.

The conclave, held under the theme “Embracing Transformation Moving Forward,” aims to bring healthcare administrators together to share ideas, collaborate, and develop strategies for improving service delivery.

In his keynote address, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville reflected on the challenges the healthcare system has faced in recent years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic and outlined the ministry’s ongoing efforts to improve healthcare delivery nationwide.

“We are embracing the transformation and moving full speed ahead on the way forward,” he said, expressing optimism for the future of healthcare delivery.

He said modernising the public health system is a top priority and promised continued investment in primary healthcare facilities across the country.

Photos: Cahppell Whyms Jr