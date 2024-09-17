Historic hotel collapses into street

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A HISTORIC hotel collapsed yesterday, sending debris across Baillou Hill Road and destroying a neighbouring home.

The historic Reinhard Hotel, just off Meadows Street, began to collapse shortly after 3pm - and nearby residents alerted Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs officials.

Building control and civil engineering teams were sent to close off the street, and contractors were called in to begin clean-up efforts, as onlookers gathered to watch. Full demolition of the remaining parts of the hotel is expected to begin in the next 24 to 48 hours.

One family, the Bannister family, saw their generational home, situated at the rear of the hotel, destroyed in the collapse. Two members of the family were living at the home at the time but there were no reported injuries.

Christine Cunningham-Bastian, a former resident of the home, said: “It is a lot but what can we do? In all things, we have to give thanks, so we leave it in God’s hands and whatever he does is well done with us. It is hard, it is homestead for me. I moved out of here like ten years ago now, but my son is here.”

Ms Cunningham-Bastian said the hotel landlord has promised to provide temporary housing for their relatives.

Another relative said: “It doesn’t feel very good about it. I’m just really giving God thanks that nobody got hurt but this isn’t a good feeling. We saw this happening a very long time ago. Thank goodness all of us have moved out, but my nephew and grand-nephew still reside there and they were not home at the time. I’m thankful it didn’t happen during the night because if it had, they would have been on that side.”

She criticised the government, saying: “I think they should have taken action a long time ago because they could have seen this coming. I hate to see them wait until things happen to take action.”

The hotel was owned by Dr Claydius Roland and Mabel Walker in the 1930s, and served as headquarters for the Progressive Liberal Party in 1967 in the run-up to the election that brought Majority Rule. The hotel was known for hosting a variety of events, from social gatherings and local business activities to significant moments in Bahamian political history.

Wayde Watson, MP for Bains and Grants Town, was at the scene and emphasised the need for assessing derelict buildings to prevent such incidents. He said: “This is a historic building, so there is some legislation that preserves it. But we need to inspect these buildings or assess whether they can be restored or reinforced to maintain their historic nature.”

PLP chairman Fred Mitchell expressed his sadness, recalling fond memories of attending wedding receptions there as a child.