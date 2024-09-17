Mitchell criticises Hayward - donors shouldn’t ‘kiss and tell’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party (PLP) chairman Fred Mitchell yesterday criticised Grand Bahama Port Authority director Rupert Hayward for publicly revealing that the organisation had contributed to both political parties in the last elections, saying donors shouldn’t “kiss and tell”.

“If you have a secret arrangement and it is good to you, you don’t go and spread the news by blabbing it all over to your friends. That is not the action of a gentlemen or lady. It should remain between the two people,” Mr Mitchell said in a voice note released yesterday.

His comment came after Mr Hayward recently told The Tribune the authority has made equal financial contributions to the PLP and the FNM over the years. He asserted that the GBPA is “politically agnostic”.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has denied receiving funds from the GBPA since becoming party leader but said he would not dispute Mr Hayward’s remarks about past events. He also0 said he would not disclose the party’s campaign donors unless donors agree to it.

Yesterday, Mr Mitchell said the issue of who gave campaign donations to whom is irrelevant.

“The only point is whether or not the leader of the opposition is singing for his supper in Freeport in anticipation of some future consideration from his friends at the GBPA,” he added. “That is not a question for Rupert Hayward, but one for Mr Pintard. But everyone who gets money free from the Grand Bahama Port Authority should know that there is a danger of the philosophy of kissing and telling.”

The country’s absence of campaign finance laws makes it unclear who qualifies as appropriate donors for political parties.

Both major parties have promised to introduce campaign finance legislation but have repeatedly failed, despite calls from good governance advocates and international organisations like the Organisation of American States.

In its Blueprint for Change, the PLP promised campaign finance reform. However, in August 2022, Mr Davis said it was not a priority, and no further action has been taken since.

When reminded about the PLP’s promise last week, Mr Davis claimed his administration is considering it. However, he said it is not currently a priority, adding that he focuses on alleviating the struggles many Bahamians face.

He said campaign finance legislation, long sought by good governance advocates, would not address those concerns.