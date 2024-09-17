New $290m hospital ground breaking expected ‘hopefully within a month’s time’

By Keile Campbell

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said the groundbreaking for the new $290m hospital will take place “hopefully within a month’s time” despite growing environmental concerns.

“We are now progressing steadily to meet the requirements for the Chinese EXIM (Export-Import) Bank. Hopefully, within a month’s time, you will get a final approval for that particular funding, and you will see us begin to break ground to start the construction of that new facility,” Dr Darville said yesterday.

His comment came after environmental advocate Terry Miller renewed concerns about the planned hospital, saying it is “perplexing” the government is set to demolish a “valuable ecosystem” at the site of the new $290m hospital in New Providence.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recently received approval from the Ministry of the Environment to proceed with the hospital’s construction.

However, critics have urged the government to halt the hospital project, citing concerns over the increased traffic, noise pollution and the level of flooding at the hospital site.

Meanwhile, medical workers have questioned where the staff will come from in order to work at the hospital itself.

Addressing public concerns about potential flooding in the area, the minister said the hospital site itself is not prone to flooding due to its elevated location.

“We have looked at this whole business of flooding from the first time the piece of property was brought to our attention. I want to make it very clear the areas where the flooding is taking place, is not exactly to the site or where the construction would be,” Dr Darville told reporters.

“I assure the Bahamian people that sewage and flooding mitigation will be an integral part of the construction, and that issue will not be directly impacted from the construction that we’re doing. Most of the individuals are looking at the lower lying parts of the land that is not suitable for construction.

“Where we are constructing this facility, and where the 51 acres is located, is not prone to flooding, and the mitigation aspects associated with flooding will be incorporated in the design once the hospital breaks ground.”

The new hospital has been championed by the Davis administration as a critical infrastructure project aimed at enhancing healthcare services in the country.

Set to be constructed on a 51-acre site at the Perpall Tract Wellfield, the hospital will feature a 200-bed facility offering specialised services such as a neonatal unit, imaging, pathology, and telemedicine.