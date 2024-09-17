Teen accused of armed robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN 18-year-old male was remanded into custody yesterday accused of holding up a convenience store on Bacardi Road.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville arraigned Dwayne Wilson Jr on a charge of armed robbery after allegedly using a handgun to rob Beyond Convenience Store of $800 cash on June 13.

The defendant was informed his matter would move to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Myra Russell, the defendant’s attorney, said her client did not participate in an ID parade and that his was searched without a warrant. Magistrate Serville made a note.

The accused will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of his VBI on December 19.

Inspector Cordero Farrington served as the prosecutor.