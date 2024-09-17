Two men accused of separate murders

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO MEN were remanded into custody yesterday after they were accused in two separate murders in New Providence.

In one case, a man was fatally shot at a party in Bozine Town last month, and in the other a woman was found stabbed to death on Palm Breeze Drive in July.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Isaiah Davis, 19, and Godfrey Saunders, 59, on separate charges of murder.

Davis faced an additional charge of attempted murder.

Davis allegedly shot and killed 20-year-old Antonio Forbes while he attended a party off Tonique Williams Darling Highway while he attempted to flee into a building on August 25. During this same event, the defendant allegedly shot and injured 30-year-old Chansel Taylor to the leg.

Saunders allegedly fatally stabbed 38-year-old Tacomier Virgil on July 22 in New Providence.

Ms Virgil’s body was found on the northern side of Palm Beach Drive with multiple stab wounds to her upper body at 2am that day.

The defendents were informed their respective matters would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The accused will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of their VBIs on February 27, 2025.

Before being taking into remand, Davis was allowed a moment with his mother and other relatives present in court.

Ryzard Humes represented Davis.

Inspector Deon Barr and Sergeant Moultrie served as the prosecutors.