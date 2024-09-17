UK introduces new travel authorisation scheme effective starting January 8, 2025

A NEW travel authorisation scheme is being expanded by the UK for visitors - including for The Bahamas.

The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme will affect all travel to the UK from January 8. It had previously been rolled out for the Middle East.

British High Commissioner Tom Hartley said: “Bahamians have long benefited from free and easy access to the UK for tourism, and are one of the few countries in the world from where ‘visa free travel’ is allowed. I have loved hearing stories of people’s summer in London, visiting family, or exploring the beautiful countryside! The rollout of the new ETA scheme will not affect this privileged access, a reflection of our close history and partnership. Applying for an ETA allows the UK to check your documents and reason for travel in advance; and in time, it will reduce time at the UK border at Heathrow (and other ports of entry). For any Bahamian travelling to the UK from 8 January 2025, let me encourage you to apply as soon as you are allowed, after 27 November. It’s easy to apply – I’ve tried it! And please, of course, contact my High Commission if you have any concerns.”

Bahamians can apply for the ETA scheme from November 27 online at a cost of £10. It will not be needed for travel before January 7. The ETA is not needed for travel to Turks and Caicos, or any other British Overseas Territory.

The ETA is not a visa – it only authorises an individual to travel. It is similar to the United States’ Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA).

Bahamians do not need an ETA if they have a visa (for example, a student visa). There may also be other circumstances they do need an ETA, for example: if they have permission to live, work or study in the UK; a British or Irish passport; or a British Overseas Territories passport.

Applications can be made through the ‘UK ETA app’ from the Google Play or Apple App Store or through the GOV.UK webpage. Applications usually get a decision within three working days, but applicants may get a quicker decision if they use the UK ETA app.

The ETA permits multiple journeys to the UK for stays of up to six months at a time. It lasts for two years or until the holder’s passport expires – whichever is sooner.

If a traveler is refused an ETA, the individual will need to apply for a full UK visa online, and submit their passport at the UK visa centre in Nassau (or others – check gov.uk for details).