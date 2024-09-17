Warrior and proud mother

By FELICITY DARVILLE

A mother’s love knows no boundaries. She will toil night and day to give her children the best life she could. Her dreams and aspirations for her children are even bigger than those for herself. Mothers are superheroes... and Bridget Brown-Kelly’s story reminds us of that. On top of bearing all the rigors of regular life, Bridget faces the threats of sickle cell disease, a genetic disorder that affects red blood cells, making them sickle-shaped, restricting oxygen and blood flow. People who have sickle cell disease may experience serious health complications including chronic pain, stroke, lung problems, eye problems, infections, and kidney disease. Her personal challenge is compounded by the fact that not only she has the disease; her three beautiful daughters do as well.

They may look like an ordinary family, but what lies beneath is amazing strength and deep faith in God. Despite challenges that disrupt the flow of normal life and that could put them in hospital, Bridget and her girls press on.

As a family, sticking together, supporting one another, and believing in their creator has been the formula to their ability to consistently overcome the heart wrenching battles they face at times.

If you know someone with sickle cell anemia, especially if you grew up with someone who has the disease you are quite aware that one day, they can look healthy, and the next, they are in the hospital. It’s a scary situation - one that requires true self care and consistent prayers to rise above.

“At the age of five, I was medically diagnosed with sickle cell anemia,” Bridget shared.

“I’m the ninth of 12 children. My mom’s three last girls have the full disease, and a few others have the trait. My parents are both deceased and they were my biggest caregivers; but I’m so grateful for my siblings today. They have been a great support system, emotionally, mentally and financially.”

Bridget gave birth to three girls during her marriage. But things eventually changed. She learned how to navigate life’s challenges with the willpower to never give up, no matter what comes her way.

“Being a single mom raising three girls is not easy, with my girls and I having the full disease,” she said.

“But as they grew day to day, I have always put my faith in God and that will never change. Yes, sometimes I wish that this disease never existed in our lives, but it does. We will continue to stay uplifted for we are all alive and maneuvering through life. I have lost count of the number of hospitalisations each of the girls has experienced. At times, my heart aches so much when they experience a crisis episode, but I’ve been impacted to remain strong. I’ve learned to live with this abnormality and continue to enjoy life.”

Her daughters, Santrinique, Brinae, and Brianna Kelly continue to amaze her as they excel in their chosen paths. They have all pursued higher education and are making a difference. Currently, Brinae is having health issues. She is in the United States having treatment. This Florida Memorial University graduate is determined to beat the odds of the disease.

September is Sickle Cell Awareness month, and it’s a great time to understand about a disease that disproportionately affects people of African descent. The Bahamas is a predominantly black nation, making it imperative to understand sickle cell anemia.

The sickle-shaped cells can block blood flow, preventing oxygen from getting to the vital organs and tissues throughout the body. It can lead to serious complications including pain, infections, and organ damage and failure. Sickle-shaped cells don’t last as long as normal-shaped red blood cells, causing a constant shortage of red blood cells and leading to anemia. Sickle cell disease is a lifelong condition, but there are treatment options that can reduce an individual’s symptoms and prolong their life.

“Living with sickle cell is not easy at all. One moment you’re okay and the next moment your body is rocking in pain,” Bridget said.

“However, it’s either you choose to give up or fight! And I fight every time. Sickle cell disease does affect my daily living but I’ve learned to take preliminary caution. Which includes staying hydrated, dressing warm, intake of daily medications, avoiding strenuous activities and much more to help avoid crisis and even hospitalizations.”

Bridget has found the support of her employer to be a critical part of her professional success. She has been employed at Bahamasair for 29 years and she is currently a customer relations agent.

“Being a customer relations agent for Bahamasair has been a great joy,” she said.

“I am a people’s person; therefore, working in this area allows me to assist persons from all over the world, bringing satisfaction to their needs. We continue to encourage all to travel with the country’s national flag carrier.”

“Bahamasair has created a supportive environment in the course of my employment time. I have been able to educate and share my story throughout my workplace, which in return, they would do their best to understand and give support to my family and I when needed.”

Bridget and her family are also very thankful for the immense support and prayers they receive from their church, Cousin McPhee Cathedral.

Currently, she and her fellow church members are in high prayer and praise as they call on God to heal her daughter, Brinae and return her to The Bahamas happy and healthy.

“In March of 2024,” Bridget said, “My second daughter had returned to the US to further her education to obtain her Master’s Degree. However, unfortunately she got sick and was admitted to hospital. This time it was different. She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, which turned our world upside down. She was diagnosed with kidney failure and we are currently in the process of waiting as she is now listed on the transplant list. The process is still ongoing, we ask that you please keep us in prayers.”

I asked her what kind of support do people with sickle cell anemia need: “The increase of healthcare management, educational information and local advocacy is a great start in support towards those with sickle cell anemia.”

“We can begin by raising awareness and hosting campaigns through educational curricula and homes,” Bridget, a member of the Bahamas Sicle Cell Association said.

“Train health care professionals to provide non-judgmental care and support. Hospitals should also provide an emergency center for sickle cell patients only to receive rapid treatment when needed. It can be known as the “Sickle Cell Bay”. Lastly, we need to develop screening programs to allow a person’s comprehensive and reliable test.”

She explained a bit more about the disease: “Sickle Cell Anemia is mostly common among people from the Caribbean and of African descent. It is a silent yet deadly disease but moreover, it’s preventable. I would advise people that it is imperative to know if you carry the sickle cell gene or even the trait. So with one simple test, you can know your status for a healthier tomorrow.”

What is amazing is that through it all, Bridget continues to smile with a joy that emanates from deep within. She still finds the time to brighten someone else’s day. Her life is a testament to looking on the brighter side - finding that silver lining and using it as a reason to smile.

Bridget gave this word of encouragement to others who have sickle cell anemia: “To my sickle cell warriors: remember, sickle cell does not have you, you have sickle cell. Some days might not be your best but keep on fighting and trusting in God because your strength is what defines you. Sending love to each and every warrior!”

To reach out to Bridget and her family, send an email to bridgettekelly1972@gmail.com.