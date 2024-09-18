Arrest warrants issued for three officers after court no-show

ARREST warrants have been issued for three officers who did not appear in court today for a committal hearing that saw 11 police officers receive bail for proceedings linked to killings that resulted in adverse inquest findings.

Constable 4185 Ferguson and former officer 4427 Shando King, who were called to answer for the 2023 killing of Valentino Johnson, 42, on Seven Hills Road, did not appear in court.

Corporal 3139 Denzil Deveaux, concerning the 2017 killing of Gino Finley Jr, 15, at Seagrapes Plaza, was also absent.

The remaining 11 officers were taken into custody and then granted $9,500 bail, and are expected to return on September 25.

The officers were the subjects of inquests that prompted a homicide by manslaughter ruling since May 2023.

The coroner’s rare action comes a week after National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said neither the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions nor the commissioner of police could determine the fate of the officers, suggesting that responsibility rests with the judiciary.

On Monday, Acting Coroner Kara Turnquest initially issued arrest warrants for the officers but suspended those at the request of their lawyer, K Melvin Munroe.

At court today, Mr Munroe stated some of the officers were dealing with an internal matter at police headquarters.

An arrest warrant has long been issued for Shando King after he vanished while on bail for an unrelated attempted murder charge earlier this year.