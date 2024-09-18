Bethel Brothers Morticians makes a donation to Ranfurly Home for Children

In what has become a cherished tradition, The Ranfurly Home for Children has been gifted with a generous donation from one of its long-time sponsors, Bethel Brothers Morticians (BBM), as young residents transition into the back-to-school season.

Today’s donation was a poignant reminder of the relationship between the late funeral home director Marcus Bethel Sr., one of the founders of Ranfurly, and the home that has become a safe haven providing a shelter, love, support and a fresh start for teens who are abused, neglected or orphaned.

In recent years, Bethel’s family members, including daughter Rubie Nottage, and son Owen Bethel, have carried on the legacy of the late parents, continuing what Nottage called “an attitude of selfless giving and support that is now benefitting the 21 residents of the home.”

The timing was ideal, according to Ranfurly, as staff and supporters were challenged trying to figure out how they would source school uniforms and necessary supplies for the classroom.

“This donation means the world to us, and it was very much needed, says Ranfurly Administrator Ingrid Deveaux. “Back to school time is always taxing on institutions like ours and so we are very grateful for the support. We are very grateful and elated.”

The donor was equally touched.

“It means so much to me both from a legacy standpoint as well as personally knowing we’re standing with the community here at the Ranfurly Home,” Nottage said, Ranfurly has sheltered hundreds of adolescents in The Bahamas who have gone on to lead prominent roles in the society, including Branishka Bullard, who now works to help the institution she once called home.

“It gave me a second chance at life” says Bullard. After obtaining a scholarship from the Lyford Cay Foundation, with the help of Ranfurly, she was able to pursue a bachelor’s degree and then a master’s degree shortly after in Psychology.

Founded originally by Lady Hermoine Ranfurly, wife of the then governor general, along with civic leaders like Bethel after they discovered young children sleeping in cardboard hoxes following a fire that devastated part of downtown Nassau, the home continues to grow and evolve.

“My parents were very strong on education,” said Owen Bethel. “It was a no brainer that we would do something with the Ranfurly Home in their honour.”

“As a family-owned business rooted in service and compassion, we believe it’s important to uplift those in need, especially children who represent the future of our nation. Our donation to the Ranfurly Home is a small step toward ensuring that these bright young minds have the tools they need to succeed in school and beyond”, said Natalie Bethel, granddaughter of Marcus Bethel Sr., and a Director of the company.

“This donation aligns with Bethel Brothers Morticians’ tradition of service above self, going beyond our primary business, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to the broader community.”