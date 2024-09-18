Coach Clarke to be honoured

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

James Clarke, former baseball/softball player turned coach and philanthropist, will be recognised for his contribution to the development of sports in the country by the St Augustine’s College Alumni Association (SACAA).

Clarke, currently a coach, will receive the coveted Uncle Lou Award during the SACAA’s 2024 Lighthouse Awards and Gala Banquet on Saturday, October 19, in the Grand Ballroom at the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island.

Sponsored by the Oaktree Medical Center, the SACAA’s fourth gala banquet will have as its theme: “Junkanoo Masquerade - Celebrating the Big Red Machine.”

Also being honoured for sports are world indoor champion and record holder Devynne Charlton, who was sixth for the second consecutive appearance at the Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Other noted sporting personalities to be honoured are versatile softball/baseball/volleyball/basketball player Anthony Bostwick for the Distinguished Alumni Achievement, Bahamas Aquatics’ president Algernon Cargill for the Alumnus of the Year award, Hall of Fame volleyball/basketball standout Linda Davis for the Distinguished Achievement in Education, former swimmer/broadcaster Christopher Saunders for journalism and former swimmer Nicholas Rees for the Spotlight Award.

As a 1995 graduate of St Augustine’s College, Clarke said he’s delighted to be able to receive his flowers while he’s still alive, although it was not his intention when he decided to return home from college to give back to the community.

“When you do things over a period of time, you never really expect to be rewarded because you’re pretty much giving back to multiple aspects of the community,” Clarke said.