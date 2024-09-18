Ferguson criticises Bowleg on Valley faction seed money

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

KIMSLEY Ferguson, president of the Bahamas Public Service Union (BPSU) and coordinator of The Body of Christ Junkanoo, criticised Youth, Sports, and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg for announcing that a faction of the Valley Boys would receive $30,000 in seed funding for the upcoming Junkanoo parades despite being classified as a “fun group”.

His comment yesterday came after a press conference in which the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) reaffirmed that only one group, the World Famous Valley Boys led by Brian Adderley, will be recognised and permitted to compete in the A category. The JCNP said the Way Forward faction led by Trevor Davis would participate solely as a fun group during the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades.

“The mere registration of a non-profit group with a name similar to that of an existing, historically significant organisation, such as The Valley Boys, does not invalidate the recognised Valley Boys under Mr Adderley’s leadership, “said JCNP Chairman Dion Miller

“If members of a Junkanoo group decide to create a new entity, they are free to do so under a different name that reflects their cultural expression. However, if they wish to challenge the leadership while remaining under the original name, they must resolve these disputes within their group. The JCNP expects Junkanoo groups to operate transparently and fairly, and any legitimate disputes should be settled amicably or through legal channels if necessary.”

He clarified that Mr Adderley’s group will compete under the name “The Valley Boys”, not the “World Famous Valley Boys”, for both parades.

For his part, Mr Ferguson expressed frustration with the funding process and accused the government of allocating funds based on personal connections rather than established criteria. Fun groups typically do not receive money reserved for category A groups.

“There are a number of groups, particularly The Body of Christ that I coordinate, that are very challenged with funding,” Mr Ferguson said. “If additional funds are available, we would like to receive our share, as we assist the government with the general and cultural development of young people in this community.”

Mr Ferguson’s group is a category B group.

He said his group has yet to receive its seed funding and said that the current allocation insufficient.

“To be frank, Junkanoo is extremely expensive,” he said. “The current seed funding is no longer sufficient due to the rising cost of living. If B-Division groups could receive $50,000 or $60,000, it would be a good start.”

Seed funding was allocated earlier this month, with A-Division groups receiving $30,000, B-Division groups receiving $15,000, and D-Division groups receiving an undisclosed amount.