Jason ‘Jay Shred’ Johnson fourth in men’s physique

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

FRESH off his first victory in the IFBB Elite pro competition in Mexico two weeks ago, Jason “Jay Shred” Johnson attempted to make it two straight at the IFBB Elite Pro Sudamerica Show in Asuncion, Paraguay, over the weekend.

Instead, Johnson had to settle for fourth place in the men’s physique in a line up of 13 professional athletes from around the world.

“I thought I brought a better package, more detailed than I did in Mexico because I stayed prepped up,” Johnson said. “My performance was the same.

“Based on my symmetry, I thought I won the show, but I don’t think I got a fair judgement placement. When I spoke to the judges, they couldn’t tell me anything, just that I had the best physique on stage, but I just need thicker blocks.”

Despite falling short of his goal of winning two straight titles, Johnson said he was still proud to go and represent The Bahamas as the only competitor.

“I enjoyed the journey to showcase the Bahamas again,” he said. “It would have been good to get my second win back-to-back, but it was still a good experience competing in the show. I’m just happy to bring back some merchandise.”

After winning the title in Mexico, Johnson said he spent about six days at home working out under the watchful eyes of his mentor Joel Stubbs before he headed off to Paraguay.

As he returns home in preparation for his second appearance at the World Championships from Madrid, Spain from October 12-15, the personal fitness trainer said he will continue to improve on the package that he presented at both of his recent shows.

“This show, the judges pulled more for the guys from their countries,” he said. “There was nothing more that I could do, but in going to the World Championships, I hope to get a top five.”

Last year, Johnson made his debut at the championships where he finished seventh. He is expected to be joined by Kaif Young as they compete in the same event this year.

“Last year, I got seventh place out of a field of 25 competitors. I was really close to making it to the top five,” he said. “I made a lot of improvements since last year so my goal this year is to crack the top five.”

With the help of Stubbs, whom Johnson feels has been the best bodybuilder the country has ever produced, he intends to continue to make his presence felt in the IFBB Pro Elite competition.







