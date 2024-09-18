New Providence Softball Association best-of-seven championships postponed

ONCE again due to the rainy conditions that left the Banker’s Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex under water, the start of the New Providence Softball Association’s best-of-seven championships was postponed last night.

League president Darren Stevens said they are hoping, weather permitting, to start the series in both the men’s and ladies divisions on Thursday night.

If they don’t, they are slated to begin the finals on Saturday night.

The pennant winning Sunshine Auto Wildcats will be defending their title against the R&B Lady Operators in the ladies’ series, while the pennant winning Cyber Tech Blue Marlins will take on the Chances Mighty Mitts in the men’s series.