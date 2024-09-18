‘Pensioners oversee workers lacking skills’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

LABOUR and Public Services Minister Pia Glover-Rolle said reappointing retirees to critical government positions speaks to “putting persons in positions of management and supervision to supervise others without the proper skills and training to do so”.

Her comment during an interview on ZNS last night comes about two weeks after the president of the Bahamas Customs and Immigration Allied Workers Union (BCIAWU) said the morale of immigration and customs officers, especially those in Grand Bahama, had been affected by the government appointing retirees to top management positions.

Mrs Glover-Rolle said the ministry’s job is to fix the “training” issue.

“Yes, we have had to bring back persons with institutional knowledge, but we have attached to them persons at lower levels who will be able to assimilate that information so that we can stop that habit,” she added. “Everybody does not want to come out of retirement but in some instances they have had to because of that gap that has existed. We have to close that gap. We’re doing it through the promotions. We’re doing it through the upskilling. We’re doing it through the retooling.”

She added that a leadership training programme had been launched at the National Training Agency to help.

Complaints about reappointing retirees have persisted for years, with some suggesting a political element to the practice, as the two major parties sometimes favour different people for reappointment.

BCIAWU president Deron Brooks said earlier this month several people in the customs department who had retired were reappointed on a contract even though superintendents in the department had at least 34 years of experience.