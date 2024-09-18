Warning issued of severe weather and heavy rainfall

A weather warning has been issued of unsettled weather across the northern, north-west and portions of central Bahamas, with an elevated risk of severe, squally weather. This may include heavy rainfall, dangerous lightning activity, hailstones, gusty winds and higher seas with the possibility of tornadic activity such as funnel clouds or waterspouts.

There is also an abnormal spring tide event continuing until Monday due to the full moon, says the Bahamas Department of Meteorology.

The northern and north-west areas including Grand Bahama, Bimini, Abaco, Berry Islands, Andros, New Providence and Eleuthera are predicted to experience periodic severe weather with heavy rainfall from today through until Monday. Rainfall totals of two to four inches with local cases of up to six inches are possible. Flash flooding is likely in flood-prone and low-lying areas, and there is a risk of hailstones across Andros, New Providence, Eleuthera and the north and central Exumas.

In central Bahamas, heavy rainfall is expected to begin today and continue into Sunday, with totals of one to three inches and local cases of up to five inches. Again, flash flooding is likely. This covers Exuma, Cat Island, San Salvador, Rum Cay and Long Island.

In the south-east Bahamas, including Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Ragged Island, Long Cay, as well as the Turks and Caicos, rainfall totals will be one to two inches with local cases of up to four inches, but no significant swell activity is expected.

Mariners are urged to seek safe harbour when weather conditions deteriorate and remain sheltered until the threat has passed. Small craft operators are urged not to venture far from port from today until Wednesday.