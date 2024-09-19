Bahamian Brewery in Trinidad lager launch

A Trinidad & Tobago lager held its formal Bahamas launch on Saturday, August 31, at Waterloo on East Bay Street.

STAG is being brewed locally by Grand Bahama-headquartered Bahamian Brewery and Beverage Company, and made available to consumers via its Jimmy’s Wines and Spirits retail network.

Carielle Monsegue, market development manager at CARIB Brewery in Trinidad & Tobago, said: “Since its inception in 1972, STAG beer, brewed in Trinidad and Tobago, has been more than just a beverage - it’s a symbol of camaraderie, celebrating life’s victories.

“I commend the exceptional dedication of the Bahamian Brewery team in maintaining STAG’s high quality, and I have the utmost confidence it will quickly become a favourite in The Bahamas, just as it is in Trinidad and Tobago.”

Wellington Seymour, Bahamian Brewery’s executive sales and marketing manager, said: “Despite the inclement weather and flooding in Nassau on Saturday, our guests were determined to be at the STAG launch. They told us we exceeded their expectations as they enjoyed the evening to the fullest.

“The atmosphere was jubilant, reminiscent of the energy one often experiences at a pre-Christmas party. STAG beer is incredibly flavourful; if you are looking for a full-bodied, refreshing beer for any occasion, any season, then STAG is the one. At Bahamian Brewery, we are committed to excellence in quality, taste and customer satisfaction, and this event delivered on all fronts.”

Oranique Hamilton, Bahamian Brewery’s marketing manager, added: “We are thrilled to welcome STAG to our catalogue. It’s such an iconic brand, originating in Trinidad as the ‘People’s Beer’. Since then, STAG has evolved into a strong, impactful and contemporary brand. We are excited to bring that impact to The Bahamas and to celebrate this milestone for Bahamian Brewery.”