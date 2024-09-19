Bridge Authority Bill passed in Parliament

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

PARLIMENTARIANS passed a bill yesterday to grant the Bridge Authority the power to own, manage, operate, and maintain any bridge in the country.

The Bridge Authority, established in 1988, originally oversaw the two bridges connecting New Providence and Paradise Island.

However, with the amendment’s passage, the authority’s responsibilities will expand.

Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting said constructing infrastructure is not enough –– a framework to maintain projects to the highest standard is also necessary.

He emphasised that the bill does not introduce an automatic toll nationwide. The Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge already has one.

Mr Sweeting said the Glass Window Bridge in Exuma needs critical reconstruction, noting the bridge facilitates transporting thousands of Bahamians annually and that the amendment will provide the necessary framework to ensure its reconstruction and ongoing maintenance.

Mr Sweeting revealed that the government is targeting improvements on seven bridges across the country. He said talks are underway with international lenders to fund several bridges in poor condition, including the Glass Window Bridge in Eleuthera.

He said several bridges in the Family Islands also need urgent attention, including the Stafford Creek Bridge in Andros and the Ferry Bridge in Exuma.

Mr Sweeting said funding is crucial for repairing and replacing bridges like those in Andros and Exuma, whose condition has become dangerously poor.

He also revealed that Cabinet has approved using UCAF credit support to finance the Glass Window Bridge project. The Ministry of Finance has confirmed that the loan will be secured through the Bridge Authority, with finalisation expected by early 2025. Construction is anticipated to be completed by 2027.

There are 40 bridges throughout The Bahamas, 17 of which are considered major structures.