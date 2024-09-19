Bridge Authority expansion may cover every bridge in country

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A NEW amendment bill passed in Parliament yesterday will provide the framework for every bridge in the country to be constructed, managed and maintained by the Bridge Authority.

Clay Sweeting, Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs, said the Bridge Authority currently manages the two bridges in New Providence and its ability to ensure all bridges in the country are managed effectively is “critical” as the government continues to invest in infrastructure development. The Bridge Authority Amendment Bill seeks to tackle that issue.

“This bill represents a significant step toward ensuring that The Bahamas is equipped with a comprehensive and sustainable framework for the management, construction and maintenance of bridges across our nation,” said Mr Sweeting.

“Over the years, the Bridge Authority has proven its value, and now, with this amendment, the Bridge Authority will have the capacity to expand its mandate, to own, manage and operate and maintain any bridge throughout The Bahamas. With the government’s approval, this responsibility can be extended to any bridge deemed essential, ensuring that we do not merely construct but also maintain our assets with the highest standards.

“This is critical, given the history of public funds being expanded on infrastructure development, that we must implement the necessary follow up on maintenance.”

Mr Sweeting noted that the Bridge Authority’s expansion will not impose a toll fee on bridges across the country and only the Sir Sydney Potier bridge will continue to have a toll.

“Let me be very clear, this bill does not and will not impose an automatic toll fee on bridges across the country, and that’s with the exception of the Sir Sydney Potier Bridge that currently has a toll attached to it,” said Mr Sweeting.

“There have been concerns raised, but I want to assure the public that this amendment is not about adding financial burdens, but also assuring that we have the proper framework in place to manage the nation’s produce effectively. It is about ensuring that taxpayer dollars spent on infrastructure are protected, that our bridges remain safe and functional for generations to come.”

Mr Sweeting also announced that the Glass Window Bridge will be reconstructed by loan financing and should be completed by 2027.

“I’m particularly pleased that this bill will make provisions for a proper framework to reconstruct and maintain the world-famous glass window bridge,” said Mr Sweeting.

“The glass window bridge is not just a critical artery for Eleuthera, but it’s a simple symbol of Bahamian ingenuity and resilience. We must ensure that this iconic bridge is not only rebuilt, but managing the care and attention it deserves

“Cabinet recently approved the use of UCAF credit support to finance the construction of the glass window bridge. This approach benefits the government by accelerating the project delivery and securing financing at competitive rates. The Ministry of Finance has confirmed that the loan will be secured through the bridge authority, and it is anticipated that the loan agreement will be finalized in early 2025 with funds drawn down allowing construction to begin. This suggests a completion date for the bridge for early 2027.”

He added that the Ministry of Works is actively engaged repairing numerous bridges throughout the country and designs have been submitted for repairs to the Stafford Creek and Fresh Creek bridges which can only facilitate single lane traffic and the ferry bridge in Exuma.

“The Ministry of Works is already engaged in projects to address bridges across the country,” said Mr Sweeting.

“We recognise the unique challenges that our Family Islands face, and the fact that too often investments in infrastructure have not been met with consistent maintenance, leading to deterioration and inefficiency. This bill is designed to address some of those challenges.”