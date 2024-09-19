‘Domestic violence shelter not bought yet’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

FOUR months after Social Services Minister Myles Laroda said the government would buy a shelter for domestic violence victims by the end of June, officials are still finalising the funds transfer.

Mr Laroda said he expected to have an answer yesterday on whether the payment had been made, noting that all paperwork and the vetting of purchase documents had already been completed, and it was now a matter of moving the funds between entities.

In June, Mr Laroda said the government expected to secure a building for the shelter by the end of the budget year, which concluded in June. He also mentioned plans for an additional shelter to be operated in partnership with the Ministry of National Security and the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s domestic violence unit.

Although the Davis administration allocated $500,000 for the shelter, ongoing delays in operationalising the facility have prompted advocates and non-profit organisations to question whether the government will deliver on its promise.

Khandi Gibson, president of Families of All Murder Victims (FOAM), urged the public earlier this month to join her in building a shelter. She criticised the government for taking too long to fulfil its commitment.

In response, Mr Laroda said agencies often collaborate with others to acquire their own facilities but stressed that the government is working hard to establish the shelter.

“This is a fight that we can’t do alone in terms of domestic violence and providing shelter for those women that are affected,” he said. “We always need the private sector, NGOs to be partners with us when it relates to domestic violence.”

Officials hope the establishment of the shelter will provide critical support to women and children in need of safety.

A Gender-Based Violence study published in April revealed that one in four women in The Bahamas had experienced physical or sexual violence. Survivors highlighted the difficulties in accessing healthcare, law enforcement, and social services.