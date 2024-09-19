Junior Tennis Champions crowned in Under 14/16 tourney in Freeport

THE Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) congratulates the champions and runners-up of the GBTA’S Flawless Construction and Legacy Styles U14/U16 junior tournament held in Freeport, Grand Bahama, over the weekend.

Girls U14

Winner - Briana

Houlgrave

Runner up - Caitlyn Pratt





Boys U14

Winner - Ayai Bethel

Runner up - Noah

Russell





Girls U16

Winner - Briana

Houlgrave

Runner up - Tatanya

Madu





Boys U16

Winner - Aiden Ritchie

Runner up - Alec Hooper





Mixed Doubles

Winners - Oneal Hanna and Makayla Mcdonald

Runners up - Da’Shan Gardiner Jr. and Anya Hepburn





Presenting the trophies were GBTA president Greg Laroda, Mrs. Mary Young, representative from Flawless Construction and Legacy Styles along with GBTA executives.

The Grand Bahama Tennis Association (GBTA) extended congratulations to all the players who participated in this weekend’s event.

“Thanks to all our out-of-town participants from New Providence, Abaco and Eleuthera. A special thanks to BLTA president Mr. Perry Newton who also made it down for some special presentations, your presence and participation were greatly appreciated.”

Mr Newton took the opportunity to make presentations from BahaMar Cup and Mark Knowles to four talented juniors from Eleuthera, Abaco and Grand Bahama (Ayai Bethel, Da’Shan Gardiner Jr, Caitlyn Pratt and Danielle Saunders).

The players and parents were truly appreciative and are pictured with the BLTA president Newton, president of Abaco Tennis Cameel McDonald and GBTA president Laroda.

The BLTA also congratulates the GBTA on another successful and well-organised tournament.

“We extend special congratulations to the double crown champion Briana Houlgrave and to all the winners and participants, continue to shine.

“The mixed doubles finals featured three players from Abaco which shows that tennis is being developed throughout the chain of islands in The Bahamas. “We look forward to more junior and senior tournaments on the BLTA’s calendar in October, Focol Jr Tournament in Grand Bahama, the Sheri Roberts Open in Abaco and Senior Nationals in Nassau.

“The diversity of the junior and senior tounaments across The Bahamas is a testament to the level of engagement and the continued development and growth of tennis across The Bahamas. We are thankful to God for this level of engagement and for the tennis sustainability that is being harnessed.