New Cost Right store to be ‘members only club’

AML Foods yesterday confirmed that its new 55,000 square foot Cost Right Warehouse Club, next door to the newly-remodelled Solomon’s Old Trail store, is set to open this November.

The BISX-listed food retail and franchise group, in a statement, said Cost Right’s new location, which will replace its long-standing Town Centre Mall store, has involved a complete rebuild featuring new equipment, shelving, flooring and a roof. In common with the adjacent 25,000 square foot Solomon’s Old Trail store, it will feature energy efficient refrigeration and air conditioning powered by solar energy.

“We’re expecting a big crowd when we open”, said Renea Bastian, AML Foods’ vice-president of marketing and communications. “In just a couple of months Cost Right members will experience a new, more spacious, modern facility with lots of room to move, an even greater selection of brand name and private label products, and the lowest prices on island.”

The Cost Right store, which will be located on the East-West Highway in space formerly occupied by AML Foods’ Solomon’s SuperCentre format, will be a ‘members only club’ so customers will need to own a membership card in order to obtain discount deals.

“Our new all-member pricing structure and expanded assortment will offer great savings, and the value in owning a membership card will be very obvious”, said Ms Bastian. “Along with all of the great brands that we currently offer we will be introducing a new exclusive ‘private label – member’s selection’, a brand that is popular throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, and is well known for great, quality products, vast assortment and excellent savings.

“In the coming weeks you will notice a winding down in the existing Town Centre Mall store as we transition to our new location. Customers can look out for the many discount stickers in store, as we sell through the existing inventory in preparation for the move. We want to apologise to our customers for the inconvenience and ask for your patience as we work to deliver a much improved true club shopping experience.”

To help customers who are not currently members or need to renew their membership card, for a limited time until the new store opens the membership fee in Nassau is discounted to $25 for both new sign-ups as well as renewals. Cost Right Nassau is expected to open in its new location in November in time for the Christmas season.