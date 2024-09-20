Airport flasher warned by court and released

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was warned and discharged after admitting to flashing a woman at the airport last week.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned 30-year-old Travis Delancey on a charge of indecent exposure.

Throughout the arraignment, Delancey was seen rocking back and forth in court.

He allegedly flashed a woman at Lynden Pindling International Airport on September 16.

After Delancey entered a guilty plea, his father explained that he was mentally challenged and provided a doctor’s report from Sandilands.

The father was warned to watch his son closely and ensure he takes his medication.

The charges against Delancey were then discharged.