Building the future of the third sector

By KEYRON SMITH

This past month, the non-profit sector witnessed a milestone event: One Eleuthera Foundation (OEF) hosted a non-profit leadership retreat that brought together more than 15 non-profit organisations and over 20 leaders from The Bahamas’ third sector.

This milestone was significant because there have long been discussions about the sector coming together to discuss its growth and scaling impact, and this retreat marked the first intentional step in this direction. At a time when the third sector—the vital ecosystem of charities and social organisations—is increasingly recognised worldwide for its pivotal role in addressing societal challenges, this first in a series of planned initiatives offered an opportunity to reconnect, reevaluate, strategise, and collectively envision the future of our sector’s growth and impact, on home turf.

The retreat was not just a gathering of non-profit leaders; it was a blueprint for building capacity and collaboration for driving sustainable, community-centered impact. We were privileged to welcome thought leaders like Deanna James, president and CEO of the St Croix Community Foundation for Development, Sameer Bhatti, CEO of BTC, Davinia Blair, co-founder of Crypto-Isle, and other local non-profit leaders whose expertise helped guide discussions on how we move forward in elevating and supporting our sector’s work.

The theme that emerged most strongly from the retreat was the need to expand the capacity of the third sector by building trust and collaboration from within. Non-profits in The Bahamas are at the frontline of addressing some of the nation’s most pressing issues—economic inequality, climate resilience, education gaps, and healthcare accessibility, to name just a few. Yet, despite their critical work, many of these organisations face significant barriers in accessing resources, funding, and operational support. The question we must now ask ourselves is: how can we, as a society, better advance and invest in the growth of this sector to ensure that its impact reaches every corner of our communities where there is a need?

Why capacity building matters

For non-profits, the ability to scale our work and deepen impact is directly linked to capacity. The key to growing the sector hinges on building capacity in several key areas:

1. Building leadership and governance: A strong, visionary leadership team can transform an organisation’s ability to serve its mission. Training and mentorship for nonprofit leaders are crucial, especially in governance and strategic planning. When leaders are equipped with the right tools, their organisations become more resilient and innovative.

2. Diversified funding: Financial sustainability is the lifeblood of non-profits. We must explore ways to diversify funding streams through grants, corporate partnerships, individual donors, and social enterprises. The more financially stable an organisation is, the more capable it becomes of fulfilling its mission without disruption, which is a major challenge in the sector.

3. Collaboration and partnership: The retreat underscored the need for more substantial and consistent nonprofit collaboration. In a landscape where resources are limited, partnerships can maximise impact, reduce the duplication of effort, and enable organisations to share expertise.

4. Technology and innovation: Investing in digital infrastructure and innovative solutions is essential for the sector’s future. Whether streamlining operations or enhancing outreach efforts, technology can help non-profits extend their reach, improve efficiency, and better track their outcomes.

Driving growth for the third sector

The third sector has always played a critical role in our communities, but its importance has grown as government services are stretched thin and businesses focus on profit. By their very nature, non-profits fill the gap, providing essential services, education, advocacy, and more where the needs are greatest.

To truly drive growth in this sector, we must take and adapt lessons from successful models around the world and move into action. There are a few strategies that can accelerate the growth:

1. Policy support: We need stronger governmental policies that acknowledge the importance of non-profits and actively support them through incentives, tax benefits, and grants. The third sector cannot thrive without an enabling environment.

2. Capacity building programmes: Funders and private donors should prioritise capacity-building initiatives. Rather than only funding specific projects, there should be increased support for nonprofit infrastructure, including staff development, leadership training, and operational enhancements.

3. Sustained collaboration: The spirit of collaboration fostered at the retreat must continue. Non-profits, businesses, the government, and communities must also form coalitions to address social challenges. This shared responsibility will lead to sustainable solutions with far-reaching benefits.

A call to action for our non-profit community

The OEF non-profit leadership retreat marked a renewed commitment to strengthening the third sector, but it was only the start. Now is the time for us all—community members, government officials, business leaders, corporate entities, and donors—to pay attention to the sector’s work and each find our respective roles in strengthening and accelerating the development and growth of this pivotal sector.

Our communities’ challenges are immense, and no single organisation can address them alone. Progress will require many organisations to cooperate in bridging the gaps and building our nation. Together, we can build a more robust and resilient third sector to help tackle the myriad of social challenges and needs prevalent in our local communities and across our country.

OEF is committed to fostering an ongoing dialogue among non-profit organisations, focusing on capacity-building, shared learning, collaborative action, and meaningful change. To learn more about how your organisation can get involved in future convenings and collaborative initiatives, please reach out to One Eleuthera Foundation at info@oneeleuthera.org.

• Keyron Smith is the chief operating officer at the One Eleuthera Foundation and Centre for Training and Innovation. Established in 2012, the One Eleuthera Foundation (OEF) is a non- profit organisation located in Rock Sound, Eleuthera. For more information, visit www.oneeleuthera.org or email info@oneeleuthera. org. The Centre for Training and Innovation (CTI) is the first and only postsecond- ary, non-profit education and training institution and social enterprise on Eleuthera. CTI operates a student training campus in Rock Sound, Eleuthera, with a 16-room training hotel, restaurant and farm. For more information about CTI’s programmemes email: info@oneeleuthera.org