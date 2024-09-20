Clear Boat Bahamas launches business offering first fully transparent vessels

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

PASSENGERS will experience a unique view of the country’s stunning marine life through fully transparent vessels provided by Clear Boat Bahamas, which launched yesterday.

Clear Boat Bahamas, which boasts a fleet of four transparent vessels, offers almost two-hour tours of the waters around Downtown Nassau. Co-founders Lincoln Deal II and Gilbert Cassar described the venture as “an experience built on innovation” and “a venture designed to offer something unique”.

Mr Deal expressed his excitement during the launch, saying: “It’s an exhilarating moment as we stand here to launch Clear Boat Bahamas, a venture that invites you to see clearly, experience fully, and remember forever. This is not just an event. It’s the start of an extraordinary journey that promises to redefine how we explore the breathtaking waters of our beloved Bahamas.”

Unlike traditional glass-bottom boats, Clear Boat Bahamas provides a fully transparent vessel, offering 360-degree visibility of the surrounding ocean. This design allows passengers to feel like they are floating directly above Bahamian marine life, with unobstructed views of coral reefs and vibrant schools of fish.

“It’s not just the bottom, it’s the entire vessel – a looking glass,” said Mr Cassar. “Imagine gliding across crystal-clear waters, marvelling at the vibrant marine life below you.”

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper brought remarks during the event, commending the co-founders for their entrepreneurial spirit.

“When I spoke to Lincoln and Gilbert, it reminded me of myself at 34, launching my own ventures and having a vision for what could be achieved. I see in them the same drive, passion, and commitment to national development,” Mr Cooper said.

“You’re unleashing the spirit of entrepreneurship. You’re seeking to preserve the environment as you create opportunity and profits, and you’ll find creative ways to show the world the beauty of our underwaters,” the Deputy Prime Minister added. “This is good for tourism, it’s good for the economy, and you’re creating opportunities for Bahamians in the tourism industry.”

Mr Cooper also hoped that Clear Boat Bahamas would expand to other islands and offer franchise opportunities for young Bahamians to engage in and own their share of the tourism industry.

Mr Deal outlined the company’s plans for expansion, saying Clear Boat Bahamas aims to become a signature attraction across multiple islands in The Bahamas. He emphasised that the growth is intended to meet the increasing demand for unique tourism experiences.

Mr Deal also hinted at future ventures, saying “more groundbreaking adventures” will be announced shortly.