Fernander attributes failure of 14 officers to appear in court to a communication breakdown

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Clayton Fernander took accountability as he addressed the failure of 14 officers to appear in court for serious criminal cases on Monday, attributing their absence to a communication breakdown.

As a guest speaker on ZNS’s The Rundown, hosted by Clint Watson, Mr Fernander clarified that the officers’ absence was not a disregard for the law.

“It’s not that the officers didn’t show up; they were not properly informed. The summons did not get to me in time, and it was agreed that they would appear the next day,” he said.

Acting Coroner Kara Turnquest had summoned the officers to appear for committal hearings before the Supreme Court on Monday. Initially, she issued arrest warrants but later dismissed them at the request of their lawyer, K Melvin Munroe. The officers are subjects of inquests that prompted a homicide by manslaughter ruling, with one officer linked to two separate killings.

Commissioner Fernander noted that the three officers who did not attend Tuesday’s hearing are no longer serving members of the force, having been discharged “two to three years ago”.

They include Constable 4185 Ferguson and former officer 4427 Shando King, called to answer for the 2023 killing of Valentino Johnson, 42, on Seven Hills Road, did not appear in court.

Corporal 3139 Denzil Deveaux, concerning the 2017 killing of Gino Finley Jr, 15, at Seagrapes Plaza, was also absent. The remaining 11 officers were taken into custody and granted $9,500 bail, and are expected to return on September 25.

Commissioner Fernander said: “This is a professional organisation, and we have to be professional to earn the trust of the Bahamian people. We continue to conduct training for our officers, and when they act contrary to our standards, we deal with them.”