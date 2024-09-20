Lucayan sale to conclude in two weeks, says Davis

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said the government should be closing arrangements for the sale of the Grand Lucayan Resort “within the next two weeks or so”.

He updated reporters at the Office of the Prime Minister’s press briefing, saying officials had “intense discussions” with an intended buyer.

“The issue for us, of course, is to ensure that we just don’t sell for selling sake or to tick a box,” he said. “We want a world-class brand name to be associated with reopening, and I’m hopeful and I’m encouraged that we will have that and within the next two weeks or so, we should be closing an arrangement on that. Until then, just stay tuned, and we’ll let you know.”

Tribune Business reported last month that the hotel’s potential buyer plans to demolish all its existing properties to make way for three new hotel towers and two casinos as part of an investment that could hit $2bn.

Meanwhile, Mr Davis also said he expected progress on the Grand Bahama International Airport to be greater than it is now.

“I anticipated by now we should’ve had shovels in the ground,” he said. “I think I’m to have a meeting now with all the stakeholders and those who have indicated that they wish to participate in that renovation.”

“That meeting should be held either tomorrow early, can’t be next week, as soon as I’m back from the General Assembly, but we are moving assiduously to ensure that that is happening.”

Only one of the Grand Lucayan’s three resort properties, Lighthouse Point, is presently open to guests. Both Breaker’s Cay and the former Memories property have been closed for numerous years –– the latter ever since Hurricane Matthew struck the island in October 2016.