Man accused in stabbing incident gets bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail yesterday after being accused of stabbing a man on Boyd Road last week.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned Deno Merone, 20, on a charge of causing harm.

Merone allegedly stabbed Desmond Butler in the shoulder at the DNC during a fight around 5pm on September 14.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Bail was set at $2,500 with one or two sureties.

Merone is due back in court for trial on November 5.