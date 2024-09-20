Man accused of murder returned to The Bahamas by US law enforcement

PERRY Pickering, a man accused of murder who fled to Miami, Florida, was brought back to the capital on Thursday morning through coordination with US law enforcement and the embassy.

His return coincides with the upcoming seventh anniversary of eight-year-old Eugene Woodside’s death, a child Pickering is accused of killing on September 25, 2017.

Reports suggest Eugene was inside his Chippingham home, doing schoolwork, when gunfire tore through the house, claiming his life.

Another man was also fatally shot during the incident.