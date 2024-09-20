New title sponsor to give Genesis Junkanoo group the "cutting edge"

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Genesis Junkanoo group said over the years they’ve been seen as the underdogs in the parades, but with their new title sponsor Bahamas Technological Services Limited (BTSL) the group is ready to bring a “cutting edge” style to Bay Street.

On Friday, Genesis held a press conference to announce their first major title sponsor in six years. The group was granted $80,000 from BTSL for the 2024/2025 Junkanoo season which includes the Boxing Day parade and New Year’s parade.

Chairman of the Genesis, Philip Taylor said in the past his group did the best it could with the little resources it had to prepare. He said the addition of a title sponsor will take Genesis to the next level to compete head-on with other major groups.

“With this injection, we can go beyond,” Mr Taylor said. “We would say this is a leveling of the playing field because the big boys always had the edge, but we now have the edge as well.”

Genesis came onto the Junkanoo scene as a B group in 2014. The group later grew to become A group contender. Mr Taylor said the group also received its $30,000 seed funding from the government this week.

There’s been an ongoing controversy in the Junkanoo scene since the public split of the Valley Boys organisation. A decision was made to award both Valley Boys factions $30,000 in seed money - the amount set for groups in the A section, even though one, the faction led by Trevor Davis, is only to run as a fun group.

Mr Taylor said the group was unconcerned that the Valley Boy’s drama would affect the upcoming parades. He added that Bahamian people love Junkanoo, emphasising Genesis will be performing on Bay Street with or without the Valley Boys.

Members of Genesis didn’t give away their surprises for the upcoming parades, however, they said they plan to be innovative.

Commenting on the group's first title sponsorship in the last six years, Vice Chairman Nicole Sutherland said she believes people have underestimated the group.

“It is natural for people to go with a legacy group because that's an established brand. It takes a lot of courage to get behind someone who's up and coming and that is why we are so grateful to BTSL they've gotten behind us,” Ms Sutherland said.

BTSL’s CEO Dr Johnathan Ford also expressed excitement about the partnership between Genesis and BTSL for Junkanoo season, adding that he's confident in the group’s ability to shine throughout the season.

“My role as a CEO is to make sure I reach out and foster the right relationships on the business edge," Mr Ford said.

"But at the same time, since we have a presence here and you have a legacy that you are pursuing, we believe that this is somewhat spiritual as well,” he said.