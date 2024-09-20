Supreme Court injuction halts removal of Valley Boys name from NPO register

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

A SUPREME Court judge issued an interim injunction preventing the Office of the Registrar General from removing the World-Famous Valley Boys Junkanoo Group from the non-profit organisations register.

Justice Darron Ellis’ ruling mandates maintaining the status quo, allowing the parties involved to apply for further proceedings.

The World-Famous Valley Boys Junkanoo Group is the first claimant, with The Valley Boys Junkanoo Club Ltd as the second claimant. The Registrar General is the first defendant, while the Attorney General is the second.

The Valley Boys have split into two factions. Trevor Davis, interim chairman of one faction, registered his group as a non-profit organisation first, while Brian Adderley, leader of the original group, registered his later. The Tribune understands that the Registrar General’s Office has demanded that Mr Adderley’s group drop the “Valley Boys” name.

Despite this demand, Dion Miller, chairman of the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP), said the group would not need to change its name to participate in the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades. He affirmed that only the World-Famous Valley Boys, led by Mr Adderley, would be recognised to compete in the A category, while Mr Davis’s faction would participate only as a fun group.

“In response to continued threats and actions from the breakaway group, we have taken steps to safeguard the interest and legacy of the Valley Boys,” Mr Adderley’s group said in a statement, adding the group is focused on preparing for the upcoming parades.

Mr Davis’s legal counsel, Bjorn Ferguson, said his “legal team is laser-focused on providing the legal remedy our client is entitled to”.