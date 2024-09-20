Three receive scholarships for Western Atlantic University School of Medicine

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THREE Bahamian students are fulfilling their dreams of becoming medical doctors through a scholarship at the Western Atlantic University School of Medicine (WAUSM) in Grand Bahama.

Alyssa Stubbs and Delvonea Beckles, both of Freeport, and Amanda Fowler of New Providence, are excited about the opportunity to study medicine at home in The Bahamas.

WAUSM recently held its sixth white coat ceremony. The medical school hopes to increase the enrolment of Bahamian students at its Freeport campus off East Sunrise Highway.

Ms Stubbs is in her sixth semester at WAUSM. She recently completed her OBGYN rotation and is interested in women’s health and research.

“I want to open a Women’s Health Centre,” she said. “A lot of reproductive and obstetric diseases aren’t well-researched, and I want to change that.”

Her grandfather, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, inspired her to choose a career in medicine.

Attending WAUSM was a turning point for Ms Stubbs, who loved the idea of being able to study at home.

Being awarded the Bahamian scholarship has also been instrumental in relieving her financial worries so she could focus on her studies.

Ms Fowler, a second-semester student from New Providence, is pursuing clinical translational medicine, interested in bridging the research aspect of medicine and clinical practice.

Her journey into medicine was inspired by a family member who was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

“Seeing how the physician improved her quality of life motivated me to consider medicine,” she said.

Ms Fowler applied to WAUSM after being encouraged by her academic advisor at Morgan State University, who suggested she consider the medical school in Grand Bahama.

Delvonea Beckles, a student from Freeport and a graduate of Spelman College, said the decision to become a paediatrician was inspired by her love for children and a desire to address health disparities in the community.

“I noticed a lack of healthcare access, especially for children, and that stuck with me,” she said. “If I can make a difference in my community, it would be an honour.”

Initially hesitant to return to Grand Bahama for medical school, Ms Beckles is now grateful for the opportunity that WAUSM provided. She has been actively involved in community outreach, organising vision and hearing screenings for primary school students through WAUSM’s Pediatric Club, where she served as vice president in collaboration with the Grand Bahama Women’s Club.