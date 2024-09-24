27-year-old charged with unlawful sex with 13-year-old girl jailed for bail breach

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 27-year-old man who had unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl he met online was sentenced to six months in prison yesterday for breaching bail after failing to appear in court for sentencing.

Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr arraigned Quincy Edgecombe on violation of bail conditions and damage.

An arrest warrant was issued for Edgecombe last week after he failed to appear for sentencing for a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse, which he admitted to earlier this month.

He was released on bail to get his affairs in order.

Edgecombe had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl on August 14, 2022, in New Providence.

He reportedly took the girl to a friend’s house in Elizabeth Estates to commit the offence.

Edgecombe reportedly met the underaged girl on Instagram. The minor was under the age of 16 and could not consent.

Edgecombe reportedly breached his residential curfew and damaged his monitoring device on September 18, the same day he was to return to the Supreme Court.

He pleaded guilty to the bail breach and damage charge yesterday and was sentenced to serve six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

His next court date is October 2 before Supreme Court Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson.