Bowleg announces changes to Grand Bahama’s New Year’s Junkanoo parade

THE New Year’s Junkanoo celebration in Grand Bahama will see significant changes in 2025, with a new date, a route change, and an additional parade in West Grand Bahama, according to Youth, Sports, and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg.

His comment came as seed funding was presented to the various junkanoo groups in Grand Bahama yesterday.

The 2025 celebrations and festivities will kick off with the People’s Rush in West End on New Year’s Day, January 1.

The traditional parade, dubbed the Pine Yard Senior Parade, will be moved from January 1 to January 9, and a route will be changed from Pioneer’s Way to Explorer’s Way.

While no official connection has been made, the route change appears to coincide with the ongoing tensions between the government and the Grand Bahama Port Authority, whose building headquarters is located on Pioneer’s Way.

According to Minister Bowleg, the changes are expected to enhance the junkanoo experience, boost economic impact, and ease the strain on junkanoo participants who travel from New Providence to Grand Bahama shortly after performing in Nassau’s Bay Street parade.

He said: “We always thought that coming from New Year’s Junkanoo Parade in New Providence, I would have to leave Bay Street, jump on the plane, come straight to GB, sleep for a few hours, and then get back on the parade. I thought that was very taxing. Last year, we had to get Western Air to put on two charters to get a few junknaooers over here, just to rush in Grand Bahama.”

“Imagine if we change the date, we would need much more planes to come from New Providence and the Family Islands, and much more Grand Bahamians can come home and celebrate and be a part of Junkanoo in Grand Bahama.”

Mr Bowleg said the parade route change to Explorer’s Way allows for a longer route and was approved by junkanooers and the police.

“You will have a longer route, more time to perform, so no one will get robbed,” he said.

In addition to the new date and route, this year’s Junkanoo in Grand Bahama will be televised live for the first time.

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey also expressed excitement about the alignment of the new parade date on January 9, with the Majority Rule Day holiday on January 10.

“We will usher in Majority Rule Day with the sweet sound of Junkanoo,” she said.

Ms Moxey urged Grand Bahama residents, both at home and abroad, to return for the festivities and enjoy a cultural celebration that will culminate in the announcement of the winner and results on Taino Beach on January 10, followed by “down home hospitality” in West End on January 11.