Defendant adamantly pleads ‘not guilty’ to accusation of injuring pitbull puppy

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail yesterday after he was accused of seriously injuring a pitbull puppy last week on Hay Street.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans arraigned Antonio Miller, 38, on cruelty to animals.

Miller allegedly intentionally injured a brown pitbull puppy, causing it unnecessary pain and suffering on September 18.

The defendant adamantly pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutor Inspector S Coakley did not object to Miller’s bail, which was set at $3,000 with one or two sureties. The defendant must sign in at the Quakoo Street Police Station every Sunday by 7pm.

Miller was informed that his trial would begin on October 18, when all witnesses in this matter would be summoned to appear.

Miller was granted his request to call his mother, claiming she wasn’t sure what court he had been charged in.