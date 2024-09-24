Educators and Urban Renewal offer pathway to prosperity

The Urban Renewal initiative has partnered with the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI), Galilee College, and Cyber Tech Career College to launch a transformative Community Empowerment Programme titled Pathways to Prosperity. This programme is designed to empower young individuals aged 17 to 35 by providing them with the tools, knowledge, and skills needed to navigate life confidently and secure meaningful employment.

With a focus on personal and professional growth, the Pathways to Prosperity program offers a range of opportunities, including scholarships for top performers. The initiative aims to equip participants with essential skills that will help them thrive in their careers and contribute positively to their communities.

It is the goal of Carmichael Urban Renewal that the young people take advantage of this opportunity afforded to them.

Through this initiative, Urban Renewal aims to help participants become successful, employed, independent, and law-abiding citizens, making a meaningful difference in their communities. The launch of Pathways to Prosperity reflects a dedicated effort to affirm and empower the next generation, equipping them for a brighter future.