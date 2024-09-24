Grandfather accused of seven counts of incest

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 57-year-old man was remanded to custody after he allegedly molested his underaged granddaughter over four years.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt Evans arraigned the man, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the minor, on seven counts of incest and seven counts of indecent assault.

The defendant’s wife was present in court during his arraignment.

The defendant allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with his granddaughter seven times between January 1, 2019, and September 7, 2024. The alleged victim was eight when the offences first occurred and 13 during the last incident.

The defendant was informed his matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The defendant will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until December 9, when his VBI is scheduled for service.

Wilver Deleveaux represented the accused.

Inspector S Coakley served as the prosecutor.