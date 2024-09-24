HO Nash Jr High students shine in BJC

HO Nash Jr High School is celebrating a remarkable achievement as students excelled in this year’s Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) and Pitman examinations. With an impressive tally of 194 A grades and 279 B grades, the school’s performance has set a new standard for academic excellence.

In a noteworthy display of skills, all students who took the Spanish and technical drawing BJCs passed with flying colours.

Furthermore, the results indicate that 99 percent of students passed the Family and Consumer Science BJCs, while 97 percent achieved passing marks in English Literature and 96 percent in Art.

The success story extends to over 30 students who earned nine or more BJC grades with A’s and B’s, demonstrating their hard work and dedication.

Among the standout performers are Janae Pierre, who achieved an impressive nine As and 1 B; Samuel Fowler, with nine As and 1 C; Aniyah Culmer and Phillesha Clare, both securing 8 As and 1 B; and Tamara Ward, who garnered 8 As and 1 C.

In addition to BJC successes, five students passed the spreadsheet Pitman paper 1, further highlighting the school’s commitment to a comprehensive and rigorous education.

As HO Nash Jr High continues to foster an environment of academic excellence, the entire community joins in congratulating the students for their stellar performance.

This year’s results not only reflect individual hard work but also the supportive and enriching atmosphere that the faculty works to provide.