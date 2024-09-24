Man accused of double shooting that left child dead in 2017

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to custody yesterday after he was accused of a fatal double shooting that left a child dead on Rosebud Street in 2017.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Perry Pickering, 32, on two counts of murder.

One of Pickering’s co-accused, Lloyd Minnis, is set to begin trial later this year.

Pickering and accomplices allegedly shot and killed Dennis Moss, 23, and Eugene Woodside Jr, 8, on September 25, 2017.

Woodside was reportedly in his Chippingham home doing homework when he was caught in the crossfire.

Pickering was informed his matter would be moved to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The accused will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is served on December 12.

Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.