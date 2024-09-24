Munroe: Urgent need to address rising threat of illicit firearms

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe emphasised the urgent need to address the rising threat of illicit firearms in The Bahamas, reporting that approximately 90 percent of homicides in the country over the past five years involved firearms.

He made these comments yesterday at the Bahamas Inter-Institutional Roundtable Meeting of the Caribbean Firearms Roadmap’s opening ceremony.

He referenced the 2023 Small Arms Survey, which indicates that firearms are used in 70 percent of homicides across the Caribbean, significantly exceeding the global average of 30 percent.

He noted that the cornerstone of the Caribbean Firearms Roadmap is member states’ individual national action plan.

“These roundtable meetings not only reflect the exchange of best practices and lessons learned, but are a reaffirmation of the Bahamas’ shared commitment to a safer and more secure future for our region,” he said.

He outlined The Bahamas’ meeting goals, including identifying national priorities, plans, and implementation timelines and utilising a monitoring and evaluation reporting platform to track progress.

“With the continuing support of our international stakeholders, The Bahamas hopes to have all of this work completed by the next meeting of the member states scheduled for November of this year,” he added. “It is our intent to officially adopt the Caribbean Firearms Roadmap and join other member states who have already committed to this initiative.”

Mr Munroe stressed the importance of aligning crime-fighting strategies and strengthening partnerships, saying: “As our prime minister continues to say, no one is safe unless everyone is.”

Mr Munroe emphasised The Bahamas’ commitment to addressing the illicit proliferation of firearms and ammunition and to international responses, including the United Nations Program of Action, the International Tracing Instrument, and the Arms Trade Treaty.

US Chargé d’Affaires Kimberly Furnish also spoke at the ceremony, saying: “The United States shares the Caribbean’s deep concerns about firearms trafficking negatively impacting their communities.”

She emphasised the role of transnational criminal groups in spreading small arms, which threatens collective security and regional stability. She highlighted the US’s commitment to addressing the issue by appointing a special coordinator for Caribbean firearms prosecutions and collaborating with the CARICOM Crime Gun Intelligence Unit to enhance prosecutions against traffickers.

She also reaffirmed the importance of ensuring US firearms exports do not contribute to crime in the Caribbean.