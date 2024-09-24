Police looking for four men involved in armed robbery at a residence

POLICE are searching for four men believed to be responsible for an armed robbery that took place in the early hours of Monday at a residence on Sanford Drive.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the early hours when the homeowners, a couple, were disturbed by unusual noises outside their property. A neighbour’s security camera showed four young men using their shirts to cover their faces at around 2.30am hovering around the neighbour’s yard.

Around this time, the male victim was outside his residence at this time when he was spotted by the four suspects, two of whom were armed with firearms.

The suspects reportedly forced the victim back into the residence, where they proceeded to rob the family of their valuables.

One victim said that they contemplated escaping by jumping from the balcony, but ultimately decided to comply with the robbers.

The suspects took valuables, including cards, and demanded PIN numbers before leaving the scene. Fortunately, no physical harm was reported during the encounter.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) is urging anyone with information that could assist in locating the suspects to come forward. They are encouraging the public to contact the authorities via 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477). Investigations are ongoing.

Police are also reminding citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity as they work to ensure public safety.