Six injured in two separate boating accidents on Sunday

SIX people were injured in two separate boating accidents on Sunday, with one victim in critical condition.

In the first incident, two women and two men were injured near Pearl Island, New Providence. Police said shortly before 6pm, the operator of a pleasure vessel made a sudden manoeuvre to avoid colliding with another close vessel. The action caused the women to be thrown to one side of the boat while the men were thrown overboard.

The two men, aged 39 and 40, sustained life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. The 40-year-old is in critical condition, while the 39-year-old is stable. One of the women, aged 27, sustained an injury to her facial region, and the other, aged 28, broke her leg.

In the second incident, two women and one man sustained non-life-threatening injuries near Coco Da Mama, Eleuthera. Preliminary reports indicate that around 11pm, the boat ran aground in the vicinity of Coco Da Mama, resulting in a 31-year-old male sustaining an injury to his hand. The two women, aged 22 and 36, suffered minor head and back injuries.

Those injured were transported to the Palmetto Point medical facility for treatment.

Police urged boaters to stay vigilant and ensure all passengers wear life vests.