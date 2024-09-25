Hawksbill Agreement changed?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

HAWKSBILL Agreement… in the past three years has it been amended and the exclusive covenant concerning Utilities has been removed?

Everyone knows Hawkbill has not been amended… URCA has no authority… so why is a certain minister fanning this?

Also GB Electric in release said only a small portion of the non commercial customers would be effected just like I recall BPL…we in Nassau still waiting for tariffs- bills to decrease...a lot of talk and a lot of untruth…what did BPL-Pike etc, etc do to bring costs down why couldn’t BPL have done whatever Pike did years ago?

K WILLIAMS

Nassau,

September 22, 2024.