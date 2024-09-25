Public transportation unions to meet with Coleby-Davis over fuel margin rise

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemieda.net

TRANSPORT Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis said her ministry would hold private meetings with taxi, bus, and livery drivers following concerns from unions about approved margin increases for petroleum retailers.

Bahamas Taxi Cab Union (BTCU) president Wesley Ferguson had expressed fears that the approved margin increases may lead some drivers to “price gouge” to offset increased gas prices.

Mr Ferguson told The Tribune that the margin increases would “tremendously” counteract the recent ten percent fare increase recently granted to drivers due to the high volume of fuel needed to operate. He said the rise would significantly affect the transport industry, which is already struggling with high operating costs.

His comment came after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said his administration had approved a 25-cent per gallon increase for gasoline and 15 cents for diesel.

Mrs Coleby-Davis, in a statement yesterday, said she understands the concerns from including taxi, livery, and public bus drivers. She said her ministry will hold engagement sessions with various transport unions starting this week and next. A meeting is expected with livery and taxi unions this Friday, while the bus union will meet next week.

“I also want to point out that it was under the Davis administration that the taxi and public bus fares were realigned, and other assistance provided to the transportation stakeholders,” she said. “So we understand the need of balancing the interests of all stakeholders as well as those of the public, and I want to emphasise that the Family Islands will not be left out, and we will seek to engage individuals in our family islands as well.”

Ms Coleby-Davis announced the ten percent increase in taxi fares in June. Bus fares were increased in New Providence and Grand Bahama in May, the first adjustment since October 2008.