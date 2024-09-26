Carnival unveils restaurant offerings for its $600m port

Carnival yesterday previewed the menus for more than 30 food and beverage outlets at its Celebration Key port that is due to open on Grand Bahama in July 2025.

The offerings include four full-service restaurants, a food hall, nine food trucks, five snack shacks, two counter-service kiosks and 12 bars that will serve Bahamian specialties, seafood, barbeque and other cuisines.

“Great food and beverage options are essential to the Carnival experience, and we’ve designed Celebration Key with an array of dining opportunities, whether our guests want a casual snack, a quick meal or a full dining experience,” said Christine Duffy, Carnival’s president.

“Just like there will be no shortage of ways to enjoy their day in paradise, there will also be something for everyone to eat and drink at Celebration Key.” Located at Calypso Lagoon, Mingo’s Tropical Bar & Kitchen is a full-service restaurant named after The Bahamas’ national bird that will offer waterfront dining. It will serve fried fish and conch fritters, as well as classic burgers, seafood, tacos, steak and sandwiches.

Slow-smoked meats will be provided at Surf N’ Sauce BBQ & Brews, a full-service dining spot at Calypso Lagoon. Meats will be prepared in an outdoor smoker and served with an array of sauces and sides. At its full-service bar, guests can enjoy craft beer from local Bahamian breweries.

Carnival said visitors will find a variety of food trucks in both the Calypso and Starfish Lagoons. They will feature beachside classics, such as chicken sandwiches and burgers, as well as Bahamian delights suc as conch fritters.

At Calypso Lagoon, the cruse line added that its passengers can swim up to one of the 100 seats at the in-lagoon Long Necks Bar and enjoy a frozen drink, beer or Bahamian cocktail.

Celebration Key’s retreat for guests 18 and older, Pearl Cove Beach Club, will feature a full-service restaurant with an elevated menu, bar and lounge. The infinity pool overlooking the beach includes a swim up bar.