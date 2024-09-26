Man accused of knife assault gets bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net





A MAN was granted bail yesterday after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a knife and threatened her with death on Nelson Street last weekend.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned Carlton Smith, 36, on assault with a dangerous instrument, causing harm and threats of death.

Smith allegedly assaulted Chantise Farrington with a knife on September 22.

During the incident, the defendant allegedly injured Farrington and threatened her with death.

After pleading not guilty to the charge, Smith claimed he had just come from work and that there was a crowd outside the residence drinking when the alleged incident happened. He also said he lives with the complainant.

Prosecutor Inspector Bowles raised no objections to the defendant’s bail, which was set at $3,000 with one or two sureties. Smith was warned not to interfere with any witnesses or the complainant in this matter. He must also sign in at the Grove Police Station every Thursday by 7pm.

His trial begins on October 3.