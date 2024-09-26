Migrant charged with having illegal gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

Tribune Staff Reporter





A MAN was remanded into custody yesterday due to his immigration status after he was allegedly found with a loaded gun in Exuma last week.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Joel St Hilaire, 35, on possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

The defendant was allegedly found with a black Glock 43 Austria pistol and eight rounds of 9mm ammunition in Hartswell, Exuma, on September 18.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Prosecutor Inspector Deon Barr objected to the accused’s bail, citing his lack of status in the country. Inspector Barr said he had made an application with the Department of Immigration that had been cancelled.

St Hilaire will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until he returns to court on October 21.

The defendant’s gun trial begins on February 25, 2025.