Police Crimestoppers emerge as champions

The Police Crimestoppers ended an eight-year championship drought in the Bahamas Government Departmental Basketball Association (BGDBA) Finals at the DW Davis Gymnasium on Monday night.

The Crimestoppers came into the matchup versus the pennant winners Nassau Flight Services Ballers as the third seed but it did not matter. They brought the brooms out and swept the Ballers 4-0 thanks to a 91-79 victory in game four.

The sweep not only granted the Crimestoppers bragging rights until next season but it also allowed them to experience championship glory for the first time since 2016.

The newly crowned champions came up short in their quest for a title last season, but this time around they dominated the competition to sweep the entire playoffs 9-0.