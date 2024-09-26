SPORTS CALENDAR: September 26

GHS ALUMNI ROYAL BLUE GOLF TOURNEY

THE Inaugural GHS Alumni Royal Blue Golf Tournament is scheduled for October 5-6 at the Nine Hole Golf Complex on Bahamas Games Boulevard. The tournament is sponsored by the Flowers Foundation, Everybody Wins and Open Systems and will be following a two-person modified 18-hole scramble format and the play will be governed by the Bahamas Golf Federation.

As per our first meeting, we have agreed to change from four categories: OPEN, CO-ED, WOMEN & JUNIORS to High School, Junior High and Primary to align with the Flowers Foundation’s initiative of promoting Youth in Golf.

Thirty-six participants will vie for the Inaugural Open Systems GHS Alumni Royal Blue Golf Tournament floating trophy which will be presented to the team with the lowest score. The winning team will also be presented with two Kedar Clark Bespoke Royal Blue jackets which will be presented on Saturday, October 12. The members of the school with the lowest score will receive the Craig Flowers floating trophy and 1st, 2nd and 3rd place trophies will be presented to the teams in each division. Should you have any questions or concerns please feel free to whatsapp us at 242-812-8653.

JUNIOR GOLF AWARDS

THE 14th Hole Golf Club, in conjunction with the Bahamas Golf Federation’s Junior Division, will hold its Junior Golf Awards ceremony from noon to 2pm on Sunday, October 6, at Fusion Superplex. Tickets are priced at $10 for junior golfers and $40 for adults and can be purchased by calling whatsapp 828-Golf or 423-8003.

Event coordinator Georgette Rolle-Harris revealed that a number of awards will be presented to the top performers in the junior programme for the past year.

BBSF CYCLING CLASSIC

THE Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation has announced that its cycling classic will be held on Saturday, October 5 starting at 9 am at the park just before you enter Perpall Tract on West Bay Street.

Registration fee is $10 for adults in the open 18-and-over and masters 35-and-over divisions and $5 for juniors in ages 15-17, 12-15 and 9-11.

Interested persons are asked to contact Barron Musgrove at 433-5568 or email musgrovebarron@hotmail.com

CYCLING FEDERATION ELECTION OF OFFICERS

THE Bahamas Cycling Federation’s secretary general Barron “Turbo” Musgrove has announced that their general meeting and election of officers will take place on Saturday, October 26 at the office of the Bahamas Olympic Committee, starting at 5pm. Nominations for positions in the federation must be submitted to Musgrove in person or via email at bammus1967@gmail.com by Sunday, October 13.

Positions to be filled are president, two vice presidents, general secretary, assistant secretary, treasurer and assistant treasurer. The current president is Roy Colebrooke.

SOFTBALL EXUMA HOMECOMING

THE Williams Town Exuma Homecoming Association is scheduled to hold a softball game and road race over the weekend of October 11-14.

The softball game will be played on October 11-12 between the Corner Boyz from the New Providence Oldtimers Softball Association and the local All-Star team from Exuma.

Then on October 12, a five-mile road race will be staged, starting at 7am from the Culture Centre in Forbes Hill to the public school in Williams Town.

Competitors in the under-9, under-11 and under-13 divisions will compete in a 2 1/2 mile run, while those in the under-15, under-17, under-20 and open divisions will compete in a five-mile run.

ROOTS JUNKANOO FUN RUN/WALK

THE Roots Junkanoo Group is scheduled to hold its Fun Run/Walk Race under the theme “Let’s Do This Together,” on Saturday, October 12.

The event will start promptly at 6:30am at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium and will be sponsored by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and the National Sports Authority.

The registration fee is $25 per athlete.

Categories include under male and female under-15, under-20, 21-30, 31-40, 41-50, 51-60 and 61-and-over.

BASEBALL JBLN REGISTRATION

THE Junior Baseball League of Nassau has announced the following dates for the registration of players for their 2024/25 season at the Field of Dreams at St Andrew’s School.

Registration can be made online on JBLN’s website at www.jblnbaseball.com

Players and parents are to make note of the following important dates: Registration and Payment at the Fields from 10am to 1pm on Saturdays, September 7, 14, 21 and 28. Online registration ends at midnight on October 13. The draft and tryouts will be on October 19 at 10am. The preseason will begin in November.

FREEDOM FARM BASEBALL REGISTRATION

FREEDOM Farm Baseball League will hold its registration for the 2025 baseball season online and in-person for players between the ages of 3-20 years old.

The registration fee is $150 per player.

In-person registration will take place every Saturday at the park in Yamacraw during September and October as general workout sessions take place from 10 am to 1 pm. The draft showcase will take place on Saturday, November 2.

BAPTIST SPORTS FEDERATION TRACK MEET

THE Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation will hold its Renee ‘Sunshine’ Curry-Davis Memorial Track and Field Classic on Saturday, November 16, at the Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.

The meet, hosted in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture and the Bahamas Association of Certified Officials, will recognise Curry-Davis, a former executive of the BBSF, who was working as the director for track and field before her death this year.

Beginning at 9am, the meet will be geared for men and women competing in the under-7, under-11, under-15, under-20 under-30 open, under-50 open and masters 50-and-over categories as well as the clergy for pastors, ministers, evangelists and deacons.

The entry deadline for teams to participate is Friday, November 1 and should be submitted to TEK Results via tmoss@locbahamas.org or contact Brent Stubbs at 426-7265 or email stubbobs@gmail.com.

A technical meeting will take place at 6pm on Tuesday, November 12 at the Bahamas Baptist College, Jean Street.

BASKETBALL IBA YOUTH BASKETBALL

COACH Denykco Bowles is inviting persons interested in participating in the International Basketball Academy (IBA) Bahamas Grassroots Youth Basketball League to register now.

The league won’t get started until March, 2025, but Bowles noted that the registration for male and female players between the ages of four and 20 can sign up for a cost of $200 per player.

Interested persons can email ibabahamaspanthers@gmail.com or info.ibabahamas@gmail.com or log onto facebook, instagram or twitter at The International Basketball Academy Bahamas.

Bowles can also be contacted at 466-0049 for more details.

ALL CARIBBEAN WRESTLING FIGHT FOR PARADISE

THE All Caribbean Wrestling (ACW) is scheduled to hold its Fight for Paradise Show on Saturday, October 19, at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium. Doors open at 1pm.

Wrestlers from throughout the Caribbean and the United States of America will be participating.

For ticket information, persons can contact FightForParadise.eventbrite.com